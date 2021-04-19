Virtual Luncheon Co-Hosted by F.C. Chamber, Merrifield Association

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Merrifield Business Association are co-hosting a Virtual Networking Luncheon on Tuesday, April 20 featuring a presentation by Jeannette Chapman, Director of The Stephen S. Fuller Institute for Research on the Washington Region’s Economic Future, The Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University.

Chapman will speak about the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the Northern Virginia economy and it’s near-term recovery.

The event will be held via Zoom at noon. Registration is free for members of either co-sponsor or $5 for nonmembers. Attendees are encouraged to pick up lunch from a local restaurant prior to the event. To register, visit the calendar at either www.FallsChurchChamber.org or www.greatermerrifield.org.