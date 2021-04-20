F.C. Schools Honor Key Local Businesses

Three City of Falls Church businesses were honored by the F.C, School Board at its meeting Tuesday as recipients of the 2021 Virginia School Board Association Honor Roll. The businesses were acknowledged for their contributions to the City’s schools. Recipients are KGS Construction Services, The McGuire Group and The Young Group.

Also honored as FCCPS Partners are Alison Miller Realty, Karen Ready and Better Together Falls Church.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan hailed KGS Construction, owned by parents of FCCPS students, for its role in removing parts of the old George Mason High School gym floor and brick walls for sale to community members. He noted the McGuire Group, a locally-owned auction house, for running the auction of old GMHS school items, contributing 300 hours to the effort which raised over $60,000 for the schools.

He recognized the Young Group as a longtime donor to the schools and the Falls Church Education Foundation for significant increases in its support this pandemic year, including to the Education Foundation’s Family and Staff Assistance funds. It also contributed to Teacher Training Grants and is a title sponsor of the Home and Garden Tour.

Alison Miller, he noted, is “an engaged member of the Business in Education (BIE) Partnership.” Ready has donated more than 1,000 handmade face coverings to FCCPS students and staff and Better Together, the brainchild of Adena Williams and Suzanne Hladky, raised funds by creating and selling “Better Together Falls Church” t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other items. The proceeds were used to contribute local restaurant gift certificates to FCCPS families and staff in need.

The FCCPS Business Rookie of the Year award goes to baddpizza that has contributed several fundraisers for school groups, with two upcoming to support the high school prom. It also employs numerous local high school students.