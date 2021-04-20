Old Mason Sports Memorabilia Now for Sale

The George Mason High School Athletic Boosters Association is selling vintage George Mason uniforms and trophies at the Mason Fan Shop.

There is a limited selection of classic uniforms from most sports, including jerseys, warm-up jackets and pants, shorts, shooting shirts and polo shirts.

There are also unique items, such as pieces of the gym floor from The Pit (aka the Main Gym at old Mason). District, Conference and Region trophies will be available for sale soon. New items will be added throughout the year, so check back often.

All proceeds from the sale of these items will support the Bill Rose Athlete Assistance Fund, managed by the Athletic Boosters Association.