(Photo: Courtesy Carol Luten)

SINCE LAST JUNE, Falls Church Presbyterian, in partnership with the Falls Church faith community, initiated a Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice event to occur every other week in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The event provides an opportunity for members of the community to reflect on and highlight key issues of racial injustice for those passing by on Broad Street for an hour on Saturdays from noon – 1 p.m. This picture is from April 10.