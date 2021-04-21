Dominion Wine & Beer’s Virtual Wine Registration Deadline April 27

The deadline for registration for Dominion Wine & Beer’s April 27 Virtual Wine Tasting for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is Thursday, April 22 at 3 p.m.

The event will include three white wines perfect for spring happy hours: Honig Sauvignon Blanc 2019 from Napa Valley, CA, Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 2019 from Swartland, South Africa, and Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2019 from Alto Adige, Italy.

Registration comes with a half bottle of each available for pick up or local delivery.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s events page.