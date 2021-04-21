NOVA Arc’s Annual Team Challenge Virtual 5K Now Open

The Arc of Northern Virginia’s annual Team Challenge Virtual 5K Race and Distance Walk is now open to individuals as well as teams.

The virtual race/walk will take place between Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

An in person race will take place Sunday, May 2 at Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station with staggered starts beginning at 8:30 am. Funds raised will benefit the Arc of Northern Virginia’s programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for the same day at 4 pm. For more information, visit the events page.