State School Chief Visits New High School

Dr. James Lane was at Falls Church’s new $120 million high school Monday for a tour of the state of the art building. He was joined by F.C. Superintendent Peter Noonan, Principal Hills, school board members, and administrators.

Dr. Lane focused on the FCCPS reopening protocols, including the students working in “hub” spaces and the sustainability features in the building’s design, from the geothermal heating and cooling to the light tubes from the roof down through the building.

He saw some classrooms, the library, and the vivarium (the room designed for cultivating living things, including lettuce and tilapia).

Dr. Lane serves as executive officer of the Virginia Department of Education and secretary of the State Board of Education.