Early Voting for June 8 Primary Begins Friday

Early in-person voting begins Friday, April 23, for the June 8, 2021 Democratic Party Primary Election in the City of Falls Church. The ballot includes candidates running for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

In Virginia, any registered voter can vote in a primary, regardless of political affiliation. Current 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the Nov. 2 are eligible to vote in this primary. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Monday, May 17.

As of July 1, 2020, all registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote either early in-person or by mail, with no excuse needed.

Falls Church City’s Office of Elections in City Hall (300 Park Ave.) will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., except on holidays, and on two Saturdays, May 29 and June 5, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 is the last day of early in-person voting before Election Day on Tuesday, June 8.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask or covering when inside City Hall. Voting booths have been set-up in the main lobby for social distancing purposes. Curbside voting is available only for voters over the age of 65 or with physical limitations. Call the Office of Elections when you have arrived at City Hall: 703-248-5085 (TTY 711).

Voters are reminded to bring an accepted form of Voter ID, which as of July 1, 2020, includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered address on it. Valid Photo IDs – such as a Virginia Drivers License, US Passport, or Employment Badge – are still accepted as Voter ID as well.

City of Falls Church voters may request a ballot be mailed to them on the Virginia Department of Election’s Citizen Portal, at vote.elections.virginia.gov. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m.

There are three ways voters can return their vote by mail ballots:

• By mail, via the U.S. Post Office. Postage is paid for return ballots.

• In-person, at the Office of Elections in City Hall, open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Drop off at Ballot Box, located outside City Hall (300 Park Ave.) The secure Ballot Box is under video surveillance by the Falls Church Police Department and is available 24 hours a day through June 8 at 7 p.m.

• Drop off at one of the three City of Falls Church Polling Places on Election Day (June 8) between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Completed ballots must be returned to the Office of Elections by 7 p.m. on June 8, or postmarked by June 8 and received in the office by noon on Friday, June 11. When dropping a ballot at the ballot box, voters need to make sure to include “Envelope B” inside the provided dark orange return envelope.