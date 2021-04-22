Falls Church Calendar: April 22 – 28, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Nature Storytime. Interested attendees can come and listen to one of the park’s naturalists read the story, and may even get a chance to meet a live animal, too. For ages 2 – 10. Registration required for children only, but caretakers must attend. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m.

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Koi Koi Sushi and Roll (450 W. Broad St. # 117, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The public can drop-off pills for disposal with the City of Falls Church Police Department. Drop off any expired, unused, or unwanted pills and patches free and anonymously. Note we cannot accept liquids or needles/sharps at this event. For the first time at this event, the department will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices after the batteries are removed from the devices. Police will not remove the batteries from the devices. Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, APRIL 26

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Mitchell Norton. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Joseph Monasterial Solo Show — Live and In Concert. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Johnny Rawls with special guest Linwood Taylor. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Ellen Reid’s Soundwalk — Socially-Distanced Sound Art at Wolf Trap. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). Open during all venue hours. 703-255-1900.

The Triple T’s Blues Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rock Creek Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Roadducks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Skinnier Wallace Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lady Limbo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Billy Price and the Charm City Rhythm Band — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Breakers — A Tribute to Tom Petty. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Velvet Grace. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 12:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Big Country Jamboree Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic Night at the Distillery with Tim Harmon. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Folk for the Future — Earth Day Benefit Concert featuring Emily Hall + Jillian Matundan + Jonathan Hawkins + Deccan Traps. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 5:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Joe Keyes and The Late Bloomer Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.