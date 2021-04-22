McLean Art Society Meeting on Friday

Nancy Tankersley, a contemporary Impressionist painter, will be the featured presenter on the Friday, April 23 meeting of the McLean Art Society.

The business meeting will start at 10 a.m. to be followed by the artistic demonstration. Tankersley is the founder of the Plein Air Society in Easton, Maryland, and has traveled widely participating in competitions, serving as a competition judge and teaching.

The meeting will be presented on Zoom and guests are invited. To get the link required contact the MAS president Ray Goodrow at raymgoodrow@aol.com.