Women Voters Affordable Housing Event on Sunday

The Falls Church League of Women Voters and the Citizens for a Better City invite the public to a virtual program on on Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. about the current developments and efforts in providing affordable housing in Falls Church.

Five Falls Church-based experts will discuss current efforts to address this issue, including a new $3.75 million housing grant from Amazon and the push for more affordable units in large mixed-used developments.

The panel of five local experts will include: Letty Hardi, member of the Falls Church City Council; Dana Lewis, with the Falls Church Department of Housing and Human Services; Julio Cesar Idrobo, tenant advocate; Michelle Winters, executive director of the Alliance for Housing Solutions; and Joe Muffler, developer of the Founders Row/Mill Creek project in Falls Church. Nancy Vincent, director of the Falls Church Housing and Human Services Department, will moderate the program.

The public may access the program via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85073147018. The Zoom link is also posted on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters. For additional information, please email Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.