Botanologica Hosts Outdoor Market on Sunday

Botanologica will host an outdoor Spring Makers Market on Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., just in time for Mother’s Day and Teacher Appreciation Week.

The event will take place in the boutique’s front parking lot and the shop will be open to visitors. All are welcome to this free event in support of local artists and makers who contribute to making the community vibrant and unique.

Participating artists and makers include Good Goose Graphics, Persimmon Street Ceramics, Karina Gaull Shop, Libby’s Lathers, Art by Jessie, Mara Homemade, A Captured Muse Jewelry, and Tint: A Modern Makerspace. Botanologica is located at 817 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information about the garden and home design shop, visit www.botanologica.com.