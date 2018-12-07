Christ Crossman Does Historic Bethlehem

On Dec. 7 and 8 from 6 – 8 p.m., Christ Crossman United Methodist Church (384 N. Washington St., Falls Church) will open its doors to the community to take interested attendees on a walk through historic Bethlehem.

The journey begins with a live nativity and petting zoo. Once inside, children can enjoy making crafts resembling historical Bethlehem market goods and participate in a community service project assembling power pack kits for students in need through Food for Others.

Live Christmas music is provided by the George Mason High School Chamber Ensemble and carols by the Chamber Singers.

This event is free and open to all ages. For more information visit fallschurchchristmas.org or call 703-532-4026.

