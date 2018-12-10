Northside Social Adds New Parking in Nearby Condo Lot

By Matt Delaney

Northside Social in Falls Church announced it has acquired 10 new parking spots — the first for the popular restaurant — from Park Towers Condominiums. The move to add spaces, announced on social media Monday morning, comes after an unprecedented number of cars have been towed in the neighborhood since the coffee and wine bar opened with just a lone handicap accessible space six months ago.

The new spots include nine spaces that run along the Park Ave. side of the Park Towers parking lot, with the tenth being a corner spot facing the 200 Park Ave. office building that houses Sylvan Learning Center.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Northside Social says, “We have temporary signage up at the moment and will have permanent signage up in the coming weeks. It’s a holiday season miracle!”

The lack of dedicated parking for Northside Social was a contentious issue on many fronts for the establishment upon its opening in mid-June this year.

Customers parked in nearby private lots and contributed to a 13,000-percent increase in towing from the previous year in the surrounding area. Neighboring business owners were unhappy Northside Social was permitted to open without having to supply and finance its own parking arrangements — a prerequisite other businesses had to satisfy in order to operate in the City of Falls Church.

After the City’s decision to open public street parking spaces directly adjacent to Northside Social along both Park and Maple Ave., the ensuing congestion on both streets brought safety concerns to the forefront.

Prior to Northside Social, the lot at the corner of Park and Maple Ave. was the home to the City’s oldest freestanding structure, the Blue and Gray building, which had been derelict for years before Liberty Tavern Group purchased the property and transformed it into the now-bustling restaurant.

