Santa Tours F.C. on Fire Truck Dec. 15-23

The annual tradition returns as the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department decorates its reserve engine and escorts Santa Claus through the streets of the greater Falls Church area. Santamobile begins on Saturday, Dec. 15 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 23. On the first five nights, Santa and his elves will visit each neighborhood in the City of Falls Church. The remaining nights are reserved for make-up routes and excursions into neighboring Arlington and Fairfax counties.

During each night’s three-hour run, Santa’s helpers will be handing out candy canes — and, to canine friends, dog biscuits. Anyone who wishes to receive these treats are encouraged to greet Santa’s helpers at the curb. The schedule of visits to neighborhoods is at www.facebook.com/FallsChurchVFD. In the event of inclement weather, the run will be canceled for that evening. Every effort is made to keep the Facebook page updated to reflect Santa’s revised schedule. The FCVFD requests that the public refrain from calling the fire station for information on Santa’s intended routes but send inquiries to santamobile@fallschurchfire.org.

The schedule, subject to changes, begins: Saturday, Dec. 15, South of W. Broad Street in the St. James Cemetery and Virginia Forest neighborhoods up to and including Seaton Lane and S. Oak south of the Tripps Run bridge; Sunday, Dec. 16, North of W. Broad Street including Little Falls Street; Monday, Dec. 17, South of W. Broad Street in the Winter Hill and Virginia Forest neighborhoods south of Seaton Lane; also includes streets north of the Tripps Run bridge (Hillier, S. Oak, Lee, Rees, Chanel); Tuesday, Dec. 18, Little Falls neighborhood, and streets east of Washington Street including the Madison Park and Whittier Park neighborhoods; Wednesday, Dec. 19, Broadmont neighborhood and streets on the north side of Hillwood east of Cherry Street.

